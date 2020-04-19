Nick Jonas Dated THESE Women Before Priyanka Chopra Came Into His Life

Nick Jonas' popularity in the American Music Industry cannot be expressed in mere words. Nick Jonas first started getting recognition when he and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas started their boy band The Jonas Brothers back in 2005. The talented singer is now married to Priyanka Chopra but he had a few relationships before getting to know his wife. Take a look at who all Nick dated before getting married.

Nick Jonas' dating history before Priyanka Chopra came into his life

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is also a very popular American singer. The duo Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas dated for a brief time in between 2008 and 2009. Apparently the duo broke up as fast as they got together.

Miley Cyrus

The very attractive Miley Cyrus is yet another American singer whom Nick Jonas reportedly dated before Selena Gomez. Miley Cyrus and Nick started dating each other since they were 13 years old. They dated for two years till 2007 before breaking up.

Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem is a 35-year-old renowned Australian singer and song-writer. The duo Delta Goodrem and Nick Jonas reportedly dated in 2011. The couple broke up after 10 months, the reasons for which are still unknown.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo is a 27-year-old former Miss Universe. Nick Jonas reportedly dated this multitalented fashion influencer from 2013 to 2015. She apparently inspired the singer to write his hit song Jealous in 2014.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson has been incredibly popular in Hollywood as an actor. The duo Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas reportedly got together sometime in 2015. they broke up soon enough for reasons unknown.

