Ellen DeGeneres & Wife, Portia De Rossi Donate Face Shields To Healthcare Workers

Hollywood celebrity, Ellen DeGeneres is also known for her philanthropic work besides her famous chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She and her wife, Portia de Rossi have delivered supplies to firefighters who are on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic. Ellen had also made the announcement on her show about the same.

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi deliver face masks to firefighters

Ellen Degeneres's wife, Portia de Rossi's company has been reportedly making face mask shields which are in short supply in the state of California. Ellen had announced this news on her show too. Not only that, but they have also delivered the boxes of supplies themselves to the local healthcare workers. They also shared a tutorial on Instagram on how to make face masks at home.

Portia de Rossi said that her company was making face shields for those working in the hospitals. These masks would be delivered all across Southern California. As of today, they had reportedly made 2,100 masks but are aiming to make "tens of thousands" more.

Earlier, Ellen DeGeneres was slammed by fans for her "insensitive" comment on the Coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, the celebrity had compared being locked at home to prison despite living in her luxurious L.A. mansion. She lives in Hollywood Hills with Portia.

