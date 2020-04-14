Joaquin Phoenix Had A Fallout With Co-star Robert De Niro During The Shoot Of 'Joker'?

The Academy Award-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix took the silver screens by storm with his impeccable performance in the film Joker. Recently, Phoenix revealed that he does not like rehearsing before his shoot and this habit of his caused him trouble. He had a clash with his Joker co-actor Robert De Niro about the same as he prefers to have a read-through while working on a project.

Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro had a fall out during the shoot of Joker

In an interview with an eminent magazine, Joaquin Phoenix revealed that during the shoot of Joker, he was unwilling to join Robert De Niro and the rest of the star cast for the read-through because he felt that he can perform better due to the anxiety of not knowing anything. The 45-year-old actor further revealed that De Niro eventually called the director of the film to make sure that he showed up at the rehearsals.

Phoenix added that De Niro told Todd Phillips to inform him that he has to be present in the read-through as he is an actor and De Niro liked to hear the whole movie by having all the writers getting together in a room for reading and rehearsing. However, Phoenix was still adamant about missing the read-through and told Philips that there was 'no way' he was doing a read-through.

Later, the You Were Never Really Here actor ended up attending the meeting at De Niro's production office and murmured his script the entire time. He further stated that after the meeting, the veteran actor invited him to his office for having a conversation and clearing the air. Phoenix concluded his statement by saying that De Niro kissed him on the cheek and told him that everything was fine.

