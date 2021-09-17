On Nia Sharma's 31st B'day, Arjun Bijlani, Krystle D'Souza & Other TV Celebs Extend Wishes

Naagin star Nia Sharma has turned a year older on Friday as she rang into her 31st birthday. The actor took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek into her grand birthday celebrations with her close friends. Many of her co-stars like Arjun Bijlani, Krystle D'Souza, and others have extended their heartfelt wishes for her.

Arjun Bijlani, Krystle D'Souza extend wishes to Nia Sharma

As Nia Sharma celebrated her 31st birthday, her social media is flooded with wishes and luck. Her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani has also taken to the photo-sharing site and penned a heartfelt note for her. Bijlani dropped a bunch of throwback pictures featuring himself and Sharma. The duo can be seen having fun as they shot together for the various projects. Sharing the post, Bijlani wrote, "Happy happy birthday Nia. Not many people truly understand you or know you. But jitna main jaanta hoon (how much I know you) your a beautiful soul who loves her family and works really hard."

The Khatron Ke Khiladi actor continued, "A girl who has big dreams but finds happiness in little things. May this year give you all the little and big things u wish for with an overdose of love and affection as well. God bless you. Khush reh (Stay happy).. @niasharma90 .. '#happybirthday.'" Sharma was quick enough to reply on the post, "You took a piece of my heart @arjunbijlani Thankkk youuu for almost making me cry with your messages when I’m low" with red hearts.

Nia Sharma's Ek Haazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai co-actor Krystle D'Souza also extended her wishes on her social media handle. She dropped a throwback video where both of them can be seen happily dancing together. She captioned her post, "Happy birthday @niasharma90 I love you my behnaaaaa. here’s to manyyy glorious triumphs." Sharma commented, "This is our most adorable video from our ek hazaron version 2.0 hahaha thankkkkkkk youuuuuuu @krystledsouza."

Nia Sharma dropped several pictures from her midnight birthday celebrations. In the snaps, she can be seen sporting a purple-blue maxi dress. Her residence can be seen decorated with colourful balloons with silver balloons that spelt her name. Many TV celebs such as Kushal Tandon, Anita Hassanandani, Aamir Ali and others also dropped their wishes on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/ Arjunbijlani/ Krystledsouza/ Niasharma