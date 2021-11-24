On Nikki Tamboli's Late Brother's Birthday, Here Are Times When She Fondly Remembered Him

Nikki Tamboli headed to her Instagram account on Wednesday and posted a heartwarming note as she remembered her late brother Jatin on the occasion of his birthday. She recalled how things had changed from the last year and wished him happiness wherever he may be. After Jatin Tamboli passed away in May this year after his battle with COVID, Nikki has been active on social media and has not shied away from posting about him and penning down words straight from her heart.

On the occasion of Nikki Tamboli's late brother's birthday, here are all the times she fondly remembered him

Nikki Tamboli wrote about how on Jatin's last birthday, she was in the Big Boss house and she prayed for his good health. However, this year, now that she is back home, he is no more. She wrote, "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things death cannot touch. You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever, we miss you." She accompanied her note with an adorable picture of the duo from their childhood. celebrities including Rubina Dialik, Abhinav Shukla and Shardul Pandit commented on the reality star's post with heart emoticons.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant often shares glimpses into the life she led with her sibling. She presently posted a picture with her brother on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and reminisced about their childhood. She wrote about how they would fight with each other, but makeup as easily. Her caption read, "The pious occasion of bhai dooj reminds me of the days when we were kids. We fought & made up easily. Those lovely days cannot come back but will always stay in my heart. Our mind holds the memories. Our heart keeps the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again…. Happy Bhai Dooj Brother."

After Jatin passed away, Nikki penned down a poem as she broke the unfortunate news to her fans and followers. She wrote, "You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again." She concluded her post by writing, "You are always loved immensely and never forgotten. May your soul Rest in peace! I miss you dada."

Nikki Tamboli also posted a picture of her parents after the death of her brother and prayed that they have the strength to deal with the loss. She also mentioned that her father had recently lost his mom, only 14 days before he lost his son as she wrote, "I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two losses. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son" She also hoped to make her parents proud and keep a smile on their face throughout. She wrote, "Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day 🙏🏻🙏🏻 & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout."

Image: Instagram/@nikki_tamboli