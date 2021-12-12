On Sidharth Shukla's B'day, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Says 'Those We Love, Don't Go Away'

Television and film actor Sidharth Shukla passed away earlier this year due to a heart attack. The actor's untimely death came as a shock to the entire entertainment industry. While several celebrities mourned his death, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was unable to process the loss for a long time and took a sabbatical from work. Today, December 12, marks the Balika Vadhu actor's 41st birth anniversary. Remembering the late actor, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha penned an emotional note.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badeshah was a close friend of Sidharth Shukla. On the occasion of Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Shehbaz took to his Twitter handle to pen a heartfelt note for the late actor. In his note, Shehbaz wrote, "Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day." "Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear," Shehbaz added.

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday…Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) December 12, 2021

Shehbaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla's photo tattooed on his arm

To pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, back in September, Shehbaz Badesha got Sidharth Shukla's photo tattooed on his arm. The tattoo covered his entire forearm and also had 'Shehnaaz' written below it. Sharing the tattoo with his Instagram followers, the actor wrote, "Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me. You will always be alive in our memories." SidNaaz's (name was given to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill by their fans) fans hailed Shehbaz for his tribute.

A day after Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise, Shehbaz Badesha paid his last respects to the actor. He shared several pictures of the Balika Vadhu star on his Instagram handle. In the caption, Sidharth Shukla wrote, "MERA SHER, U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS." Shehbaz wrote he would try to become like him and wrote, "WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON." "I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT. LOVE U," Shahbaz added.

Kamya Salabh Dang remembers Sidharth Shuka on his birth anniversary

TV actor Kamya Salabh Dang took a trip down her memory lane and shared a piece of her happy conversation with Sidharth Shukla from his 40th birthday. The actor shared that she complimented Sidharth and said he would not look old even after turning 80. Taking to her Twitter handle, Kamya remembered Sidharth Shukla and wrote, "Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha But we will always Celebrate you!" She further wished the late actor a happy birthday.

Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha 💔

But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost ❤️ #HBDSidharthShukla — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 12, 2021

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. The actor passed away after experiencing a heart attack at 40. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The actor's demise left his family and friends mourning. He was known for Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss 13 and several other shows.

Image: Instagram/@badeshashehbaz