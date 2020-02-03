Original Anime TV Shows On Netflix Like 'Aggretsuko' That You Should Watch

Netflix is among the most popular streaming platform around the globe. Anime is one of the most well-known category that many fans love to watch. Netflix has made original content in several categories and Anime is one of them. Read to original anime series on Netflix.

Original Anime series on Netflix

A.I.C.O. -Incarnation-

A.I.C.O. -Incarnation- is a manga adaptation by Hiroaki Michiaki that run in Monthly Shōnen Sirius. It premiered worldwide on Netflix in 2018 and has 12 episodes. Everything Aiko knew was a lie. Now she's joining a team of Divers to reach the place where the Burst began to stop it for good and save her family.

Aggretsuko

Directed and Written by Rarecho, Aggretsuko is a musical comedy series based on the eponymous character created by Yeti. A socially awkward accountant deals with her annoying co-workers by chugging beer and singing death metal. The first season was launched on April 2018 and the second season premiered on June 2019, with Netflix’s renewing the series for a third season.

B: The Beginning

Created by Production I.G and animator and character designer Kazuto Nakazawa, B: The Beginning is a psychological thriller suspense series. It has 12 episodes and reportedly has been renewed for a second season. In this anime series, scientists hope "new humans" will create universal peace, but they are kidnapped by an evil group with very different plans.

Devilman Crybaby

Demons invade humanity after being frozen in ice for millions of years. Akira, a timid boy, is tasked by his friend Ryo to merge with one of these demons in order to be able to fight back against them for the sake of humanity. Devilman Crybaby is a dark fantasy series based on Go Nagai’s manga Devilman. There are 10 episodes in this show.

SWORDGAI The Animation

Based on manga series Sword Gai, written by Toshiki Inoue, SWORDGAI The Animation has 24 episodes. The first 12 episodes are in Part I, while the other are in Part II. A young man becomes host to a legendary infernal sword and, with the fate of humanity now in his arm, wields its demonic power against his enemies.

