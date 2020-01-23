The Witcher's Anime Version Has Been Secretly In Works For More Than A Year?

Netflix’s The Witcher has become one of the most-streamed show just in a matter of time. The adapted live version of The Witcher stars Henry Cavill in the lead role and he has been unbelievably accurate in the portrayal of the witcher.

After the success of the live-action show, Netflix has announced that they will be making an anime version of The Witcher to be streamed on Netflix. Here is what Netflix had to say about The Witcher anime version.

Read Also| Netflix’s 'The Witcher' To Be The Streaming Platform's Biggest First Season Ever?

Netflix orders The Witcher anime film

Not much was revealed about the show but a few hints were dropped on what we should be expecting from the series. It was reported that Netflix has hired Korean animation house Studio Mir to make the Anime version of The Witcher. Other than this, it was also reported that the anime version of the show will see a new and powerful threat that will haunt the continent.

Read Also| 'The Witcher' Breaks TV Viewership Records Just 4 Weeks After Its Release

It was also reported that the Nightmare of the Wolf will also be seen in the expanded world of Netflix’s live-action show. There are no details on what the chronology of the shows will be. No casting announcements have been posted as of yet.

The Witchers' Showrunner, Lauren Hissrich had tweeted and revealed that the anime project has been a secret for more than a year and also suggested that the project has been in development for a long time.

Read Also| Henry Cavill's 'Superman', 'The Witcher' And Other Movies You Must Check Out

The Nightmare of the Wolf includes The Witcher producers Hissrich and Beau DeMayo. The studio has worked on popular projects like hit animated series like The Legend of Korra and anime series Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender. Only time will tell what the series holds for the viewers.

Read Also| The Witcher Season 2 Timeline Won’t Be As Confusing, Confirms Showrunner

(Image courtesy: Netflix India Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.