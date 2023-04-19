Ronit Roy Shares Cryptic Post About Being Backstabbed, Says It Hurts...

Ronit Roy recently took to his Instagram handle to share a cryptic post, briefly reflecting on his feelings. Though the actor did not share any details on the situation he was referring to, it was evident he had recently been hurt by an individual he considered close. Ronit further elaborated on his thoughts in the caption that accompanied.

Ronit's cryptic post

Ronit's post was a screenshot of impromptu thoughts he had penned out. The actor began his brief note by reflecting on the common and repeated usage words like 'bhai' (brother), and 'bro', which had essentially lead them to lose all meaning and credibility. Sharing his own perspective on the terms of endearment, Ronit shared how when somebody refers to him with these terms, it is a serious deal for him. Reflecting on his hurt, however, the actor continues on to say how may be the other people involved in the equation do not really give much weightage to the terms or the sentiments they are supposed to relay. He further heartbreakingly shared that these very people who call hiim 'bro' or 'bhai' have gone onto doing to him what he alleges he would not even dream of for an enemy. Ronit poignantly concludes the note stating how though these experiences hurt, "it is their falling" and not his.



The note is accompanied by an equally telling and reflective caption where the actor draws comparisons between money and status on one end and time, love, respect and relationships on the other. Ronit asserts that though the former can be regained, the latter once lost, is gone forever. He ends his post by asking people to be real and not fake, through a series of hashtags.

More about Ronit Roy

On the work front, Ronit Roy was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer Gumraah. The actor also had a release earlier this year with Kartik-Aaryan starrer Shehzaada. He is all set to feature in film, Bloody Daddy, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Besides films, Ronit Roy is also active in the television medium, having starred in show Swaran Ghar in 2022.