Nita Mehta: How The Indian Homemaker Built A Culinary Empire, Redefining Norms

From being a homemaker to a culinary legend, Nita Mehta has come a long way. Famous for her expertise in fine Indian dining, Nita Mehta is considered as one of the most successful names in the history of Indian culinary industry. An author to several bestselling cookbooks, Nita Mehta has managed to redefine the contours of Indian culinary style, as the chef is known for serving traditional Indian dishes with a modern twist. Here is everything you need to know about Nita Mehta.

Nita Mehta’s journey

Nita Mehta, who was a home-maker, kick-started her culinary journey as a profession in 1982, when the ace chef started giving cooking lessons to students. In an interview with a leading daily, Nita Mehta revealed that her husband was facing downhill in business and she wanted to help him run the family in whatever way she could. Mehta added that she researched about the current trends in cooking classes and decided to start an ice-cream making tutorial. Nita Mehta revealed that people from different walks of life joined her classes to socialise over food.

Having made her marks as a successful culinary expert, Nita Mehta explored different types of cuisines. Considered as an expert in continental, Asian and French baking, Nita Mehta has authored more than 400 books.

Nita Mehta Awards and accolades

Nita Mehta was bestowed with ‘Best Asian Cookbook Award for Flavours of Indian Cooking’ at the World Cookbook Fair in Paris in 1999. Mehta also graced the television industry with MasterChef India. Nita Mehta also co-judged the popular Indian television show, Mallika-E-Kitchen. In 2010, Mehta was roped in by Hamdard Laboratories to create new mocktail and dessert recipes for Rooh Afza, their all-season summer drink, which was used in a marketing campaign.

