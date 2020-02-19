Parth Samthaan's Most Stylish Looks In Sunglasses; See Photos

Parth Samthaan is an Indian TV actor who is known for his acting chops and also his incredible sense of style. The actor became a sensation after he played the character of Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor loves sporting sunglasses, which is pretty evident from his pictures. Let's take a look at Parth Samthaan's photos in stunning sunglasses:

Parth Samthaan is widely popular among the fans for his love for sunglasses. He is among the few Indian TV actors noted for their unique sense of style and fashion. He inspires his fans with his various unique looks.

The actor's 2020 started with an award for Best Actor (television) for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan also gives some major goals to his fans with his style. Check out more of Parth Samthaan's photos below.

The actor rocks tropical looks, and he blends them with his own magnificent style. Parth looks great here in sunglasses and a fedora.

