Parth Samthaan's Most Stylish Looks In Sunglasses; See Photos

Television News

Parth Samthaan is one of the most popular Indian TV actors. Here are some of his best looks in sunglasses that you must check out. Read on

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan is an Indian TV actor who is known for his acting chops and also his incredible sense of style. The actor became a sensation after he played the character of Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Anurag Basu in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor loves sporting sunglasses, which is pretty evident from his pictures. Let's take a look at Parth Samthaan's photos in stunning sunglasses:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Also read: Parth Samthaan's Awards & Nominations For His Work In TV Shows 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Parth Samthaan is widely popular among the fans for his love for sunglasses. He is among the few Indian TV actors noted for their unique sense of style and fashion. He inspires his fans with his various unique looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Also read: Parth Samthaan Interacts With Fans In London; A Female Fan Showers Him With Gifts 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

The actor's 2020 started with an award for Best Actor (television) for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan also gives some major goals to his fans with his style. Check out more of Parth Samthaan's photos below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

The actor rocks tropical looks, and he blends them with his own magnificent style. Parth looks great here in sunglasses and a fedora.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Image Credits: Parth Samthaan's Instagram

 

 

Published:
