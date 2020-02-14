Parth Samthaan's Awards & Nominations For His Work In TV Shows

Parth Samthaan has recently become the talk of the town. He is the famous actor who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show is a 2018 re-imagining of the massively popular 2001 show of the same name. It is one of the most-watched TV shows in the history of Indian television. The series is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

Before bagging the role of Anurag Basu, Samthaan was known for his role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. Some of Parth Samthaan's TV shows that have gained him fame include Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc.

Another reason why he has been winning the hearts of many young fans is his strong chemistry on set with co-star Erica Fernandes. Parth Samthaan's role in the hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay has even won him many accolades and awards. Listed below are some of the awards and nominations received by Parth Samthaan for his many roles in hit shows:

Parth Samthaan's list of awards and nominations

Samthaan has been awarded the Male Actor Of The Year by the Asian Viewers Television Awards in 2015 for his role in the hit show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He has also been nominated by the Indian Telly Awards as the Best Actor In Leading Role Male in 2019 and won the Best Jodi Popular with co-star Erica Fernandes for the hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He was also nominated for the Best Actor (Male) and Best Onscreen Jodi with Erica Fernandes by Gold Awards in 2019. Apart from that, Samthaan also has a large fan base on his social media handle and the number of his fans increases every day. The TV star has also been a part of popular web series like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3.

