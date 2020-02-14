Parth Samthaan Interacts With Fans In London; A Female Fan Showers Him With Gifts

Parth Samthaan is widely known for his performance in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Samthaan has a huge fan base on his social media handle and the number only increases by the day. Indian television's new heartthrob has taken over the internet with his stunning photos on his Instagram account. Parth Samthaan's strong chemistry on set with co-star Erica Fernandes has caught the attention of several lady fans. Parth Samthaan's fans became absolutely excited when they got to know of his presence in London. One of his lady fans even went out of her way and showered him with several gifts.

Parth Samthaan is showered with love and presents from his female fans in London

Parth Samthaan was on his trip to London when a bunch of his lady fans surrounded him. The young, popular actor took several pictures with his fans. He was then surprised by one of his lady fans who got him gifts.

Samthaan initially started his journey on television with a bunch of small roles. Parth Samthaan's popular TV shows include Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. Before gaining fame in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Samthaan became popular with his role in MTV’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

Today, Samthaan's role as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has won him not just immense fame but also several awards. Parth Samthaan also posted many pictures on his social media handle of his trip to London. Below is a picture of Parth Samthaan overlooking the city of London while on his holiday trip:

