Parth Samthaan's Outfits You Can Pick For Your Next Party

Parth Samthaan, popular for his role as Anurag Basu in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, has been making headlines for his distinctive style. The actor is appreciated by fans for his unique and appealing fashion sense. Samthaan is not only popular for KZK but is also known to give major fashion goals. Take a look at Parth Samthaan’s photos where he is dressed in black. These can also be an inspiration for your party outfits.

In this look, the actor is wearing a parka-style jacket. He also looks quite stylish, with the dark shades. The actor was in London when he shot this.

This can serve as a unique look for a party. The actor is wearing skin fit street-style ripped jeans. He is also spicing things up with a textured jacket.

Samthaan posted this on International Men’s Day. The actor is wearing a retro-style shirt with a jacket.

In this look, Samthaan is wearing a t-shirt with zippers. He is rocking the street-style look. You can also wear leather pants or skin fit jeans along with Chelsea boots to complete the look.

This is also a classic party look. The actor is in a dark red bomber jacket which he paired with a white t-shirt. You can recreate this timeless look and sport it with sneakers of your choice.

