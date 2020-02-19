The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Parth Samthaan Slays In Different Sunglasses & These Pictures Are A Proof

Television News

Parth Samthaan is a well-known personality in the Indian television industry. Here are Parth Samthaan-inspired sunglasses that you must check out.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan started his career in acting with several small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, he gained immense popularity with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of Manik Malhotra in the show. 

Since then, there has been no turning back for the actor. He plays a pivotal role in the famous TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His outstanding performance in the show has won him many accolades and awards. 

Parth Samthaan is also quite active on social media. He is well known for his fashion sense and style that never fails to impress the fans. He has been sporting various types of sunglasses. Have a look.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Interacts With Fans In London; A Female Fan Showers Him With Gifts

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Stunning Shirtless Photos That Have Taken Over The Internet

Parth Samthaan inspired sunglasses

One can never go wrong with this classic pair of transparent round glasses and this look by Samthaan is the proof.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Head to the ocean and enjoy a relaxing time donning these black coloured sunglasses by the actor. You can pair it with a white shirt and denim pants or simply shorts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

Sunglasses is all you need while on a road trip, especially on an adventurous ride. The actor effortlessly managed to sport these transparent sunglasses by adding a dash of leather jacket to his overall look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

One can never go wrong by pairing their outfits with tinted sunglasses. He has been seen sporting such sunglasses several times now. Have a look at these pictures. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) on

 

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Best Vacation Pictures That Will Give You Travel Goals

ALSO READ |  Parth Samthaan Pics Prove That Prints Are Back In Style; Check Out

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
AAP'S MEMBERSHIP DRIVE IN UP
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD