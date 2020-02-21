Parth Samthaan has taken over the internet with his stunning photos. Samthaan's Instagram account is flooded with some stylish pictures that have got his fans drooling. Samthaan is the famous actor who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Listed below are some of Parth Samthaan's photos donning white outfits that you can pick for your next casual meeting.

Parth Samthaan's white outfits to pick for your next casual meeting

Samthaan has a large fan base on his social media handle and the number only increases by the day. Parth seems to be loving the color white as most of his posts on his social media can be seen with his donning the color white. Samthaan seems to be loving the attention of many of his fans and the television loverboy has gained quite a few female fans drooling over him. Parth Samthaan is known for his many of his roles in other major series like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc.

