Parth Samthaan's Special Television Appearances You Must Check Out

Parth Samthaan is among the popular television actors now. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor has made a name for himself and is popular in the industry for his sharp looks and acting skills. On several occasions, Samthaan has appeared on other television shows as well. Some of these reality shows include BCL (Box Cricket League 4), Nach Baliye 9 and Kitchen Champion. Let's take a brief look at the shows Parth Samthaan featured in as a guest:

This is from when he appeared in Kitchen Champion. Parth Samthaan made a guest appearance on the show and evidently, it was pretty exciting for everyone. The actor had a fun time cooking with various people.

Parth Samthaan also appeared on the show Ace Of Spade by MTV. The actor made a guest appearance on the exciting reality tv show. On the finale of the show, Parth looked dapper and was styled by Saachi Vijaywargia.

Parth Samthaan also appeared on the season 9 of the dance show Nach Baliye. Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes made a grand entrance and a groundbreaking performance on the show. They are not introduced as Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernades but as Anurag and Prerna, their characters from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes also appeared in the show Khatra Khatra Khatra. After their appearance in Nach Baliye 9, they appeared in this one. This television show is a comedy series based on the concept of dares & pranks.

