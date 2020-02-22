Parth Samthaan Knows Exactly How To Rock Short Pants, Here's Proof

Parth Samthaan stepped into the acting field with several small roles in shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc. However, the actor rose to fame with Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan. He played the role of Manik Malhotra in the daily soap opera.

The actor also plays a pivotal role in the popular TV show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His outstanding performance in the show bagged him many awards. Apart from this, he is also known for his unique sartorial choices. Samthaan never fails to impress his fans with his dressing sense and style.

The actor is often seen sporting short pants and fans love the way he styles it. He often shares the pictures on his social media account. Have a look at Parth Samthaan's photos in short pants:

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Slays In Different Sunglasses & These Pictures Are A Proof

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Looks Stunning In These Floral Outfits; See Pics

Parth Samthaan Instagram - Ways to rock the short pants

Parth Samthaan rocked various kinds of shorts. From sporting basic shorts, board shorts to Bermuda shorts, the actor has got it all. These kinds of shorts are perfect for any outdoor events like block parties or simply barbecues, especially during the hot summers. Fans seem to have taken a lot of inspiration from the shorts sported by the actor.

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan Interacts With Fans In London; A Female Fan Showers Him With Gifts

ALSO READ | Parth Samthaan's Stunning Shirtless Photos That Have Taken Over The Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.