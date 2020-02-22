Parth Samthaan's Abstract Printed Attires To Flaunt This Season

Parth Samthaan has taken over the internet with his photoshoot and travel pictures. Samthaan's Instagram account is flooded with some stylish pictures that have got his fans drooling over. Samthaan is the famous actor who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Other than Samthaan's chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes, his great sense in fashion is another topic that is widely spoken about. Listed below are some of Parth Samthaan's photos donning abstract printed outfits that you could try this season:

Parth Samthaan's abstract printed clothes

Parth Samthaan loves experimenting with his outfits. Be it quirky shirts, T-shirts or sweatshirts, Samthaan always makes it a point to have something different in his attire. The actor has not only won fans but has also inspired many young men in fitness and fashion. Samthaan's photos on his Instagram account contain pictures from his travel to various places to his shoots and much more. Parth Samthaan is also known for many of his roles in other major series like Gumrah: End of Innocence, Savdhaan India, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, etc.

