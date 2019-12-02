Parth Samthaan's Instagram Post For His Friend Is Beautiful, See Pics

Parth Samthaan enjoyed a night at his friend’s cocktail party in Hyderabad. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also shared snaps from his friend’s cocktail party on his Instagram. Read on to know more about Parth’s Instagram post here.

Parth Samthaan’s sweet post for his friends

Parth Samthaan is currently one of the most popular faces on Indian television. Parth currently stars on Balaji Telefilms’ show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Parth Samthaan plays the lead role of Anurag Basu in this popular daily soap. Parth recently took a break from shooting his hit daily TV serial and attended his friend’s cocktail party in Hyderabad.

Parth Samthaan shared a couple of posts from this pre-wedding celebration. In the first post, Parth shared a picture of himself in a red tuxedo with a black and red bow tie paired with a black shirt. Parth who enjoys an abundant amount of fan following had his comment section flooded with comments about his dapper look for the party. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor follows an abundant amount of fan following due to his stellar TV career.

In his second post, Parth posed alongside the would-be couple and also shared a sweet caption for them. In his caption, Parth stated that happiness is seeing his two friends coming together forever. He then tagged his friend and congratulated him for starting a new chapter in his life. Parth continued his post by sharing a video of the couple dancing. Take a look at Parth Samthaan’s sweet posts here.

Parth Samthaan’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some major drama in the upcoming episodes. Komolika is plotting some major steps against Prerna in these episodes trying to turn her life upside down. Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay Parth Samthaan is also working on Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain which is a Hindi web series produced by Alt Balaji. Parth plays the role of Faizal Alghazi in this hit series.

