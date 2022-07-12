Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Pose For Dreamy Pics As They Visit Taj Mahal After Wedding

Actor Payal Rohatgi recently tied the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh in a private ceremony in Agra on July 9. The duo dated for over 12 years after they met on the set of a TV reality show Survivor India. Post their dreamy traditional wedding in Agra, the newlyweds visited the 'symbol of love' Taj Mahal for a photoshoot as they embarked on a new journey together.

The 37-year-old shared some of the glimpses from their first outing after marriage and netizens are already gushing over the same.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh visit the Taj Mahal post their wedding

On July 12, Sangram Singh took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a series of pictures, also featuring Payal Rohatgi and the duo's family members. While the Lock Upp star looked adorable in a pink-coloured bridal lehenga teamed up with heavy jewellery, Singh opted for an ivory-coloured kurta with mirror detailing on it and white trousers. The newlyweds could be seen going hand in hand in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, the second picture featured the couple sharing a warm hug, while the third one had them and Taj Mahl in a collage. Have a look here:

Sharing the pictures from their wedding photo shoot at the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Singh captioned it, "पाyal ke Sangराम". Netizens were quick to react to the fresh uploads by the actor which is evident from the comment section. A fan wrote, "Seeta Ram Seeta Ram", another fan called the couple 'beautiful', while an Instagram user commented, "You are so beautiful and absolutely gorgeous", another user wrote, "You are so beautiful and absolutely gorgeous" and many dropped hearts to the comment section.

Payal and Sangram's wedding

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh got married in an intimate ceremony in Agra in the presence of their close friends and family members. While Payal opted for a red lehenga with intricate gold detailing and multicoloured designs, she completed her outfit with a maroon and gold jewellery set as she struck a pose alongside her husband, who looked dapper in a white sherwani.

Image: Instagram/@payalrohatgi