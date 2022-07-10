Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Tie The Knot In Agra; See Pics From Their Wedding

After dating each other for a long time, actor Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh have finally embarked on a new chapter of their lives. The much-loved pair tied the knot with each other on July 9 in Agra. Post the couple's fairytale wedding, they headed to their social media handle and treated fans with glimpses of their big day.

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tie the knot with each other

Payal Rohtagi and Sangram Singh are now officially husband and wife. The two exchanged vows in Agra in presence of their close family members and friends. On Sunday, Payal took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her big day. From Payal and Sangram taking pheras to the couple exchanging the garlands, the photos had glimpses of all the special moments of the duo's wedding.

For the big day, the bride was seen decked up in a red embroidered lehenga that had intricate detailing with golden and multicoloured threads all over the body. Payal paired her lehenga with heavy matching gold and maroon jewellery set. Sangram on the other hand sported a white sherwani look that gave some major royal vibes. Payal even shared pictures posing with her parents. Sharing the pictures, Payal wrote in the caption " पाyal ke Sangराम🙏❤️"

Here, take a look at the pictures:

For the unversed, the wedding was reportedly attended by the friends and family of the bride and groom. Moreover, the couple will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Sangeet Sangram and Payal had their sangeet ceremony in Agra on July 8. For the sangeet, the actor opted for a white designer lehenga which she paired with pearl and diamond jewellery. Sangram on the other hand sported a dark maroon sherwani look. The couple's photographers shared the video on their Instagram with the caption, "Some grooves, love and lots of fun. That's what sangeet night is for. Glimpse of @payalrohatgi & @sangramsingh_wrestler sangeet happened last night." Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@payalrohatgi