'Peaky Blinders' Creator Steven Knight Says Shelbys Are Headed For War In Season 6

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders revolves around a gang led by the Shelby brothers. Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) is the notorious leader of the Peaky Blinders. The show is loosely based on the Birmingham gang the ‘peaky blinders,’ from the 1890s. Knight recently gave us the details of the first episode from season 6. He also said that season 6 leads the Shelbys to War. Read on to know more details about Peaky Blinders Season 6:

Steven Knight on Peaky Blinders Season 6

Peaky Blinders’ season 5 was one of the most thrilling seasons of the entire show. Season 5 aired in September 2019. Now, after months of waiting, we have new information regarding series 6. The title of the first episode was revealed to be Black Day. Steven Knight has also spoken about where the Blinders are headed to in season 6.

Steven Knight said that the story is moving forward and indicated that there is going to be a time jump to the thirties, especially the late thirties. Because of the nature of the decade, the Thirties that war began so they have set up the story accordingly. There are rumblings and rumours of war and that is overshadowing everything that is happening. Steven said that the stakes are higher and it is going to be better than ever.

Peaky Blinders also picked up the NTA award for Best Drama Series. Cillian Murphy took the audience-voted Best Drama Performance gong. Sadly, Murphy could not be there, so he dropped a thank you video on Instagram. The actor also said that Peaky Blinders fans are the best. The actor said that he is grateful for the loyalty of fans and he thanked them for the votes.

