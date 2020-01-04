Peaky Blinders Season Six Script 'finished' Says Writer Steven Knight

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that he has finished writing the script for season six of the Birmingham-based drama. Director Anthony Byrne will also be returning for season six, making him the only director to have worked on more than one season.

Shooting to begin early 2020

During an interview to local media, Knight said that series six will be the best out of all seasons yet. According to Anthony Byrne, shooting for season six will begin shooting early this year. While in an interview, he also hinted at the fact that in series six, Tommy will have to play the long-game, he will have to show patience and calm and thus go against his own instincts.

Steven Knight has remained very open about the future of the show meaning that he doesn't plan on ending the show anytime soon. While talking to local media, he also said that he would be willing to make a film on the series as well.

In the interview, Knight also heaped praise on actor Cillian Murphy saying that his performance has been mindblowing and that he believes that Murphy would make a great 'Bond' referring to the deadly British Spy James Bond which is currently played by Daniel Craig.

In related news, Steven Knight after receiving the most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) has said that he will celebrate the honour in "Tommy Shelby-style". Tommy Shelby is a character from his famous show and is known for occasionally drinking a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Knight jokingly said that he will do the same with a bottle of whiskey and cigarettes. The writer received the award for his contributions and services to drama, entertainment, and the community of Birmingham.

Knight was nominated for the honour alongside other stars such as Olivia Newton-John and Nadiya Hussain. Knight wrote screenplays for films like Closed Circuit, Dirty Pretty Things and Eastern Promises and also directed Locke and Hummingbird. Knight is also one of the three creators of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, a game show that has been recreated in more than 160 countries, including India, where it is known as Kaun Banega Crorepati?

