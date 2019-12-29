Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Says Will Celebrate CBE In 'Tommy Shelby-style'

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight after receiving the most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) has said that he will celebrate the honour in "Tommy Shelby-style". Tommy Shelby is a character from his famous show and is known for occasionally drinking a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Knight jokingly said that he will do the same with a bottle of whiskey and cigarettes. The writer received the award for his contributions and services to drama, entertainment, and the community of Birmingham.

Knight was nominated for the honour alongside other stars such as Olivia Newton-John and Nadiya Hussain. Knight wrote screenplays for films like Closed Circuit, Dirty Pretty Things and Eastern Promises and also directed Locke and Hummingbird. Knight is also one of the three creators of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, a game show that has been recreated in more than 160 countries, including India, where it is known as Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Knight's Peaky Blinders in news

Knight's latest show Peaky Blinders was recently in news for a rumour that filming of the Birmingham-set period crime drama had already started. But it turned out to be a piece of false news and fans were left upset again as they are eagerly waiting for the new season to release after a cliffhanger ending of season five. Sources close to the show confirmed to international media that the filming of the new season will start at some point in January 2020.

Knight's recent release was his 2019 film Serenity, which he wrote and directed. The movie stars actors like Matthew McConaughey, Diane Lane, and Anne Hathaway. Born in 1959, Knight studied English in University College of London. Knight was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2020 New Year Honours. Knight also wrote for biographical film Pawn Sacrifice, based on the life of US chess champion Bobby Fischer.

