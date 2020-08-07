Perin Malde Reveals It Took Him 3 Hours To Audition For Luv In Anand Sagar's 'Ramayan'

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan retelecast on Doordarshan, Anand Sagar's Ramayan is also entertaining millions of viewers on another channel called Dangal. The 2008 show is once again enjoying massive attention from fans. The mythological show's storyline will soon introduce Ram and Sita's sons Luv and Kush at the age of 9 and 11 years old, respectively. Perin Malde, who played the role of Luv in the show, opened up about his experience.

Perin Malde on bagging the role of Luv in Anand Sagar's Ramayan

Talking about how he bagged the role in a statement, Perin Malde revealed that the makers were searching for a suitable actor for the role and 'almost a thousand kids' had already auditioned for the role of Luv. He added that when he was called down for the audition, he went down to the office with his mom. Malde revealed that his mother helped him memorise his lines for the audition.

Perin Malde further said that when the casting director saw his tape, he asked Perin to recite some more lines from the script. The actor shared that he got extremely nervous after that because he could not remember the lines without his mom's help. He added that the casting team saw potential in him and allowed him to take his own time to memorise the lines. Malde revealed that he took three hours to learn two extra lines from the script.

He shared even after taking so much time, he bagged the role of Luv on the show. The actor added that the journey of playing the character in Anand Sagar's Ramayan has been the most beautiful one for him. The show currently airs at 7:30 PM on Dangal channel and is followed by a repeat telecast at 9:30 AM the next morning on the same channel.

In the same year as Ramayan, Perin Malde also starred in a film titled Mithiya. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Neha Dhupia, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. He essayed the role of Tilak R. Sahay in the movie.

Apart from Ramayan and Mithiya, Perin has also been a part of two other shows. He essayed the role of Rahul in Kaali: Ek Punar Avatar. He was also seen playing different characters in different episodes of Crime Patrol.

