Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia Says 'nothing Works As Love' As She Shares A Family Picture

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is best known for her performance as Sita in Ramayan, has been enjoying more love from her fans post the retelecast of the show. She is quite active on her social media and regularly shares pictures and videos to stay in constant touch. The actor took to her social media on July 25 to share an adorable family picture and penned a long caption for it. Take a look at her post.

Ramayan's Dipika Chikhlia shares a family picture

Dipika Chikhlia shared the picture on her Instagram. In the picture, she is dressed up in a pink saree while her daughters on both her sides draped in sarees in the shades of yellow, and behind them, Chikhlia's husband is seen dressed in black. She wrote in the caption, "Nothing works as love ...love from family ,friends ...it makes you happy ,keeps you protected you bask in presence of there love and attention,you are looked after emotionally mentally spiritually....living with your family is a very fulfilling experience ...cherish your moments khatta meetha tikha â˜ºï¸all kinds of experience happen ...but enjoy ðŸ˜Š". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Ramayana' Star Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala Aka Sita Reveals Her Real-life Ram; See Pic Here

Fans were quick to react and took to the comments section to shower the actor and her family with love. One user wrote, "So beautifulðŸ™", while another wrote, "Lovely family ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ". Agreeing to what Dipika said, another user wrote, "Families are the best place to learn and practice mutual tolerance and acceptance.....".

Dipika Chikhlia earlier shot for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and made an appearance on the show with the cast of Ramayan. She was dressed up in a glamorous rose pink saree and looked stunning next to her co-star Sunil Lahri. In the same episode, Mahabharat's Duryodhan aka Puneet Issar also made an appearance.

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' Actor Dipika Chikhlia Recalls Spotting Big Snake While Shooting Under Tree

The actor earlier posted a picture with Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil. She is dressed up in a pink saree while Arun is seen wearing a navy blue blazer over a black tee-shirt. She revealed in the caption that she is posting the picture due to public demand because fans kept asking her to post a picture with Ram.

ALSO READ | Here Is 'Sita' Dipika Chikhalia's Astonishing Net Worth Post Ramayan Re-run; Details

ALSO READ | 'Ramayan' Actor Deepika Chikhlia Says People Should Stop Replicating The Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.