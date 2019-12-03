Phoebe Waller-Bridge Named As The Most Powerful Person On Television

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recently announced as the Most Powerful Person in Television by Radio Times. The multiple Emmy Award-winning actor and producer is most known for her involvement in massively popular shows like Fleabag, Crashing and Killing Eve. In the most recent Radio Times annual power list, Phoebe was featured at the very top, officially making her the most powerful person on TV for this year.

Phoebe stands at the top of Radio Times top 100 Most Powerful People list

The annual Radio Times power list seeks to name the most influential people behind the scenes of Television. To compile this list, Radio Times asks the top producers and executives of the industry on who they would nominate into the list. And it seems that this year, Phoebe Waller was ranked as number one in the list, making her the official Most Powerful Person in Television for 2019.

Earlier this year, Phoebe took home four Emmy Awards for his outstanding works in Television. The BBC's Director of Content, Charlotte Moore had a lot of praise for Phoebe in her statement. She said that Phoebe had taken the world by storm with her breathtakingly original creations and that she was a fantastic and utterly unique writer and performer.

Fleabag won multiple awards during the Emmys. Phoebe herself won the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award as well as the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Award. The series itself won the Best Comedy Series Award. While receiving her third award during the Emmys, all Phoebe did was laugh and say that this is just getting ridiculous. She added that when Fleabag started it was a one-woman show and that the journey had been absolutely mental to get to the current state of the show.

Phoebe has been working as an Executive producer for the upcoming comedy-thriller show Run. She is also a co-writer for the next James Bond film, No Time to Die. The movie will once again star Daniel Craig in the iconic role and will be released on April 8, 2020.

