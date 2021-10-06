Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi who is known for essaying the role of Raavan in the mythological drama Ramayan breathed his last on October 6. The 82-year-old iconic actor passed away on October 5 night due to a heart attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the actor on Twitter as he expressed 'We lost two great actors.' PM Modi paid his tribute to the late star and hailed him for not just being an ‘exceptional actor’ but also as a person who was ‘passionate about public service.’

PM Modi shared a throwback picture with the actor from an event where the two can be seen exchanging pleasantries. Arvind Trivedi's demise news was confirmed by his Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahiri, who portrayed the role of Laxman. Lahiri posted a photo of Arvind Trivedi and wrote, "Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe." (It is a very sad news that our beloved Arvind Bhai, Ravan of Ramayan, is no more). Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De..." (I pray his soul rest in peace). "I am speechless I lost father figure my guide well-wisher & gentleman," he added.

Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe😥 Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De...I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman ... 🙏😥 pic.twitter.com/RtB1SgGNMh — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) October 6, 2021

PM Modi consoles death of actors Arvind Trivedi and Ghanshyam Nayak

While offering his condolence to the late actor PM Modi wrote, “We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti.”

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

Apart from this, the nation also lost one of the most prolific actors Ghanshyam Nayak who was popularly known to play Nattu Kaka in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. PM Modi shared a throwback picture with the late actor on Twitter along with other star cast and show’s creator Asit Kumarr Modi. While offering his tribute, the PM wrote that Ghanshyam will always be known for his ‘multifaceted roles’ and his ‘extreme kind and humble’ nature. “In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble,” he tweeted.

In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He was also extremely kind and humble. pic.twitter.com/nwqKVpm4ry — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

For the unversed, Ghanashyam Nayak passed away on Sunday, October 3 after battling cancer. According to various media reports, the senior actor had undergone surgery last year after getting diagnosed with cancer. The actor’s last rites were performed on Monday where his co-stars Dilip Joshi among others came to pay their tributes to the late actor.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/@GhanshyamNayak_Official/Rawan_Arvind_Trivedi