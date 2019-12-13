Pooja Gor Is Raising The Temperature This Winter With These Beach Outfits

Pooja Gor is amongst the finest Indian television actors. She is most popularly recognised for her roles in Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya as Pratigya, Kitni Mohabbat Hai as Purvi, and Ek Nayi Ummeed- Roshni as Roshni. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, Pooja is also known for her great sense in fashion. Read ahead to know about Pooja Gor’s stunning beach looks-

Pooja Gor's best beach looks

Pooja Gor is seen posing in a red and white two-piece swim-wear. She wore a white colour high-waist panty-style bottom. Pooja paired it with a red colour bralette that has white polka dots all over it and has a halter neck.

Pooja Gor is seen wearing a black colour tank top, tucked in a high-waist short denim skirt. She wore golden colour hoops to go with the look. The actor tied her hair at the back in a high ponytail.

Other times Pooja slayed in her looks

