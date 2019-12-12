Jennifer Winget: Check Out The Best Makeup Looks Of The 'Beyhadh' Actor

Jennifer Winget is an Indian television actor who received fame for her critically acclaimed performances in numerous TV shows. She is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Jennifer's role as Maya became extremely popular and now the show is coming up with season 2. Jennifer Winget started acting from the young age of 12 and she also appeared as a child actor in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14. Jennifer is also one of the highest-paid Indian Television actresses. She is not only famous for her performances but is also known for her killer looks. Listed below are some of Jennifer Winget's best makeup looks:

Jennifer Winget's photos: Best makeup looks

Jennifer Winget nails the smokey eye look. She looks glamorous in the orange outfit with minimum makeup. Her eyes have been done to perfection with the right balance of mascara and eyeshadow. Jennifer's cheeks have been defined with the right use of contour and highlight. She keeps her lips nude with the spotlight hitting her eyes.

Jennifer Winget looks bold with her loud eye makeup. She looks charismatic with her gold shimmery eyeshadow. Her lips have a barely-there pint tint. Her cheeks have been blended well with the right balance of blush and contour.

Jennifer Winget nails the Indian look with her bindi and gajra in place. She keeps it simple with her winged eyeliner and red lips. Her jewelry and peach blush steal hearts along with her green outfit. Her eyebrows and mascara have been well defined as well.

