 'Lucifer' Season 5 Will See Dennis Haysbert As God In Popular Netflix Show

Lucifer is currently one of the most anticipated shows on Netflix. The popular supernatural crime drama starring Tom Ellis is currently at four seasons and is preparing for the fifth and final season. Initially, season five was expected to have ten episodes however, due to the constant support from fans it was raised to sixteen episodes.

Lucifer Season 5 Casts Dennis Haysbert As God

A popular entertainment daily confirmed that the role of God in the upcoming season will be played by Dennis Haysbert. Previously this character was played by Timothy Omundson, in a previous season.

However, now the mantle is passed on to Dennis, who is known for his work with 24, President David Palmer, etc.

The characters are based on the DC comics created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. The story revolves around Lucifer Morningstar who abandons hell and opens up his own night club in the city of Los Angeles.

The show was previously cancelled by FOX in 2018 after three seasons. However, Netflix helped to bring back the devil. Several main biblical characters are expected to come on screen for the final episode according to an entertainment daily.

Fans are excited about how the new characters will affect the course of the show and what new changes they may witness. The makers haven’t revealed a release date for the final season of Lucifer, however, fans speculate that the season may go on floors in early May.

The show has managed to create a huge fan following and has performed extremely well according to their viewers. Season four of the show left viewers off on a cliff hanger with Lucifer returning to hell and since then, fans have had several speculation about the outcome of the show.

