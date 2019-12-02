Prachi Desai: The Best Fitness Looks Of The Actor You Must Check Out

Prachi Desai is an Indian actor who went from TV shows to films. She rose to fame with her hit show, Kasamh Se on Zee TV. She was immensely loved for her work in the show and the actress soon made her Bollywood debut with the hit film, Rock On!! in 2008. Further ahead, Prachi went on to star in other films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main. The actress is not only known for her performances and fierce looks but is also known for her fitness and ensures her fans get fitness goals too. Although Prachi Desai not seen in any film of late, she keeps her fans updated with the events of her life on social media. Listed below are the actor's fitness looks on Instagram:

Prachi Desai's Instagram Fitness looks

Prachi looks all fit and ready to get that hot beach body with her Instagram post. She is seen working out with strong dedication. Prachi wears her sports attire to precision with a top knot as she gives some great kicks. She sets fitness goals for many with her post. Prachi says in the caption that she drew inspiration from Avengers and her workout is from the motivation she received after watching the movie.

In another fitness post by the actor, Prachi Desai is seen sporting a black solid tee with tight leggings and white trainers. The actress is seen without make-up and a top knot as she trains at the gym. Prachi Desai looks ready to hit the gym and workout in her fitness attire.

READ: Nithyananda Case: Republic TV Accesses Inside Details Of Gujarat Police Probe

READ: From Surbhi Jyoti To Lavina Tandon: Here Are TV Actors Slaying Their Beach Vacays

The actress makes sure to keep her fitness game strong with her determined Instagram posts. Prachi Desai has not been seen in any movie recently. Her fans are wishing to see the actress back again in some great films.

READ: Prachi Desai's Inspiring Journey From Television And To Films

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.