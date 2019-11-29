Prachi Desai's Inspiring Journey From Television And To Films

Prachi Desai is one of the few actors in Bollywood who successfully transitioned from daily TV serials to mainstream movies. Her films have got her a massive fan following and she has starred in some of the most entertaining Bollywood films. She has been away from films currently and her fans are eager to know about her.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Birthday: 5 Best Movies | Om Shanti Om, Raajneeti And Others

Everything you need to know about Prachi Desai

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Birthday: 3 Co-stars With Whom The Actor Shares Mind-blowing Chemistry

Television

Prachi Desai was born in Surat and had one sister named Esha. It was in 2006 when she got to play a lead role for Ekta Kapoors television drama titled, Kasam Se. The actor was cast alongside Ram Kapoor, and the TV serial went on to win many awards. She also won the Indian Telly Award for Best Actress for her role in the television series. As her popularity grew Prachi entered into reality TV, with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Desai went on to win the show in 2007, after getting eliminated and then returning via wild card entry. She, later on, made a cameo appearance for the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki, for two episodes.

Also Read | Gabriella Demetriades: Times Arjun Rampal's GF Set The Internet On Fire With Her Pictures

Films

The successful TV actor soon transitioned into films due to her rising popularity. She debuted in 2008 with her first film titled Rock On!! which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She cast with Farhan Akhtar and played the role of his wife in the film. She went on to star in several films after the success of her first film. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai was one of the most popular films that she starred in. She was appreciated for her work by fans and critics alike. Further on the actor starred in a lead role in Bol Bachchan. This film was one of the biggest box office hits for Prachi’s career. She later went on to appear in I, Me Aur Main with John Abraham and did another project with Sanjay Dutt titled Policegiri. In 2014 the actor starred in an item song titled Awari for the film Ek Villian.

Also Read | Harrdy Sandhu: These Photos Prove That The Punjabi Superstar Is Also A True Style Icon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.