'Crime Patrol' Actor Preksha Mehta, 25, Commits Suicide After Sharing Cryptic Post

Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta has passed away at the age of 25. The actor committed suicide at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As per media reports, Preksha Mehta hanged herself from the ceiling of the fan on May 25, 2020. Preksha Mehta’s body was found by her family members, the next day. Reports also suggest that the actor has left a suicide note, however, the content of the note have not been disclosed yet.

The suicide note reportedly doesn’t contain the reason of her taking his harsh step. Preksha Mehta reportedly was suffering from depression due to no work amid the Coronavirus pandemic. To stay with her family amid this crisis the actor reportedly had returned to her hometown. As per media reports, her last message on Instagram was “Sabse bura hota hai, Sapno Ka Mar jaana”.

The news of her demise was confirmed by one of her closest friends Richa Tiwari, who is also an actor. Taking to Instagram, Richa shared a picture of Preksha Mehta and wrote a heartfelt note for her. The note says how there are many secrets hidden behind a smile. Richa Tiwari added how many people do not understand if someone is actually happy when they smile.

She further mentions how Preksha Mehta’s last status was “Nothing is worse than the death of someone’s dream”. Richa Tiwari concluded her note saying how mental health awareness should be provided to everyone along with physical health. She expressed how deeply saddened she is because of the incident saying that “she has lost a family member”.

Have a look at the post shared by Richa Tiwari here:

About Preksha Mehta’s professional Career

Preksha Mehta began her acting career at quite a young age as a theatre artist. In the year 2017, Preksha starred in the Star Plus’s television show ‘Meri Durga’. In the same year, she appeared on Sony Tv’s crime show namely Crime Patrol. She appeared on the show frequently playing supporting characters. Not only that, but Preksha Mehta also essayed the role of Chidiya in the 2018 Bollywood movie Sakha.

(Promo Image Source: Preksha Mehta Instagram)

