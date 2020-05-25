'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Says It's Not His Call As #ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends

#ReleaseTheAyerCut was trending on the internet after the release of the DC film Justice League back in 2017. Fans of director Zack Snyder got a treat last week when the director along with Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill announced that the Snyder cut of Justice League will be released in 2021, after a few reshoots.

Now, fans of another DC film have tolled the bells again but for a different DC movie. #ReleaseTheAyerCut has now again been trending on social media as fans of DC’s Suicide Squad are asking for the release of director David Ayer’s vision of Suicide Squad. Read further ahead to know more details:

Ayer crushes hopes as #ReleaseTheAyerCut trends on the internet

Since last week, fans of David Ayer are asking the director for his original vision of the 2016 superhero flick Suicide Squad, which featured actors like Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto in the lead roles. The famed director took to his official social media handle and tweeted, “Mr J’s version of the beginning…” and this got the fans all riled up in excitement. But things may not go as the fans are hoping.

Mr. J’s version of the beginning... pic.twitter.com/nfLyimLJc9 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 20, 2020

In a recent tweet by the director, which was a reply to one of his fans, Ayer stated that it is simply not his call or his IP. He further stated that he loved Warner Bros., which is like a home studio for him and he fully respects and supports the “incredible path” DCU will be walking on under the guidance of WB. He then stated that his version of Suicide Squad may not even come to the light of the world and it is totally fine by the director.

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut took the social media storm and looking at the overwhelming and perpetual response by the fans, the makers decided to release the Zack Snyder version of the DC flick. This also required some reshoots and the film will be ready by 2021. It will feature DC’s most iconic villain and the New God Darkseid and fans are all excited to see the Black Superman. This has stirred several rumours among the Suicide Squad fandom. There have been talks on several internet forums that state that Ayer’s version may give more depth to the character of Jared Leto’s Joker, something that the fans are eagerly willing to see.

