'Crime Patrol' Actor Shafique Ansari Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. The actor was battling cancer. He was not only an actor but was also a writer. Read further ahead to know more details:

Shafique Ansari passes away

Crime Patrol actor Shafique Ansari passed away after battling stomach cancer on Sunday. He is another one of the actors to have passed away amidst the coronavirus lockdown situation. Shafique Ansari's death has come as a big shock for the fans of the actor as his death was untimely.

Shafique Ansari has been a part of Bollywood since 1974. He started out as an assistant director and writer. Later, he went on to star in several films and was also one of the screenwriters who penned Amitabh Bachchan’s super hit romance drama Baghban.

Fans are left heartbroken as he is one of the three well-renowned celebrities along with Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan to have passed away in recent times. According to reports, Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer for a few years and ‘he lost the battle to the deadly disease.’ Fans are paying respects to the late actor through their social media handles.

Shafique Ansari had also worked as a writer for films like Dost, which featured Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha; Izzatdaar, which featured Govinda and Dilip Kumar; Pyar Hua Chori Chori, which starred Mithun Chakraborty; as well as Pratiggya and Dil Ka Heera. Fans of the actor have been pouring in their heartfelt tributes.

