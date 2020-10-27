Priyank Sharma And Benafsha Soonawala Unfollow Each Other On Social Media, Delete Pictures

One of the most admired couples, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted their pictures as a couple. The duo announced their relationship a few months back in April 2020. Since then, their fans have been happy seeing their cute and mushy pictures on social media handles. However, now the couple have deleted their pictures from their respective social media handles.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla Delete Their Couple Pictures

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were dating each after since they appeared in a reality show. Earlier, while Priyank was dating his Splitsvilla co-contestant Divya Agarwal, Benafsha was in a relationship with Roadies fame Varun Sood. Now, recently, Priyank and Benafsha have unfollowed each other on social media platforms. The duo has even deleted all pictures together.

The actors had taken to their respective social media profiles earlier and shared some cosy, loved-up photos with each other, and none of it remains on their respective social media profiles currently. For the unversed, it was on April 4, 2020, that both Priyank and Benafsha shared that they are in a relationship. Also, initially both Priyank and Benafsha dismissed the rumours of them being together as they mentioned they were just good friends until they came out in the open about being lovers during the lockdown.

Earlier this month, Priyank also took to his Instagram handle to wish Benafsha a happy birthday. With the post, he also expressed his love for her. However, the same post has now been deleted. Moreover, the two looked very much in love, but, since then, they had not posted any pictures of them together. Priyank had also earlier revealed that they were very private about their relationship because they wanted space and privacy.

Moreover, we all have seen Priyank and Benafsha together and how the two were always there for each other. Their fans have seen them play and have their cute little fights.

