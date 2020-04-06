Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla Confirm Their Relationship With A Sweet Post

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestants Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma have finally confirmed their relationship. After two years of maintaining that the two are ‘just friends’, Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyanka Sharma finally took to their social media to confirm their relationship. Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were a part of the eleventh season of Bigg Boss where sparks reportedly flew between the two.

Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma confirm their relationship

ALSO READ: Priyank Sharma Starrer Song 'Khudkhushi', A Killer Indeed, Watch Here!

Priyanka Sharma took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself kissing Benafsha Soonawalla on her cheeks. While Priyank Sharma captioned the picture with a simple ‘confirmation’. Benafsha Soonawalla also shared the same picture on her Instagram account. She captioned the picture with an adorable post verse that read, ‘Can’t nobody keep me like you. Call it unconventional. My love is habitual’.

Friends of the former Bigg Boss contestants commented on the post. While many congratulated the couple, Hina Khan’s beau Rocky J commented a simple ‘finally’ on Priyank Sharma’s post. Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma shared an incredible bind while inside the Bigg Boss house. Their friendship was liked by many and even after they got out of the show, they have managed to stay friends.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan And Priyank Sharma's Romantic Track 'Raanjhana' Hits Milestone

While entering Bigg Boss, Priyank Sharma was reportedly dating Divya Aggarwal and Benafsha Soonawalla was dating Varun Sood. Divya Aggarwal had entered the Bigg Boss house to break up with Priyank Sharma on national television. However, Priyank Sharma later revealed that he had broken up with Divya before he came into the Bigg Boss house. Benafsha, on the other hand, stated that Varun broke up with her because of Priyank.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma: New BFFs In Town Post Fights In Bigg Boss 11

While there have been rumours of Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma being in a relationship, the pair had never confirmed their status. In an interview with a news wire, Benafsha Soonawalla had even stated that she wasn’t dating Priyank Sharma and that they will always be buddies. However, after Priyank Sharma and Divya broke up and Benafsha Soonawalla and Varun broke up, both Varun and Divya appeared on the show Ace of Space. The duo fell in love on the show and are now in a live-in relationship.

ALSO READ: Benafsha Soonawalla & Priyank Sharma's Throwback Pictures Make Fans Nostalgic; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.