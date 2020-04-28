Benafsha Soonawal Hits Back At Trolls With An Open Letter; Check Out The Post Here

Ever since Big Boss 8 ended, there seems to have been a lot of rumours and gossips about the co-contestants, Benfasha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma. The two had, what looked like, sizzling chemistry inside the Bigg Boss 8 house.

After they came out, there were also a lot of controversies regarding their partners then, Divya Agarwal and Varoon Sood. But while the latter two made their relationship public real soon, Priyank and Benafasha took quite some time to let the world know. However, their recent declaration of love seemed to be the subject of trolling and abuse.

Benafsha Soonawalla's reply to trolls

Ever since Priyanka Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla had made it official that they are dating, the two Ex-Bigg Boss 8 contestants had to face a lot of ire and trolling on social media. However, Benafasha spoke up on the matter posting an open letter to her trolls on her social media.

Adding a caption to her post she sarcastically said, "A little message for all of you wonderful people, and not so wonderful people♥️".

Meanwhile, Priyanka Sharma had a added a picture of him and Benafsha Soonawalla on his Instagram account with the caption, "Mine". This is what seemed to spark the whole storm on social media surrounding these two celebrities. A girl tried to imply that he did not make the right choice about Benafasha. Here's what Priyank said

