Music Composer Pyarelal Reveals Mohammad Rafi's Morning Routine On 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

After entertaining the audiences for nearly seven successful seasons, Zee TV’s marquee singing reality show for kids Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is back with its eighth season on television. The new season of the much-loved show will witness singers like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu as judges and will be hosted by popular actor and anchor, Maniesh Paul.

Since the show’s inception on television, the makers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs have been leaving no stone unturned for its success, as they have time and again introduced new challenges and guest judges to motivate the contestants and entertain the audience. This week is no exception, as the makers have managed to rope in popular yesteryear music composer, Pyarelal and his wife, who made a shocking revelation about the late singer, Mohammad Rafi. Here are the details.

This weekend on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, the audience will be in for a treat, as the contestants will perform on some popular hits of the legendary duo, Laxmikant - Pyarelal. With each performance, Pyarelal will share several anecdotes from their career. After contestant Madhav Arora's performance to Reshmi Zulfein and Dard-e-Dil, the legendary composer will reveal a big secret about late Mohammed Rafi's morning routine.

Pyarelal will reveal how Rafi used to wake up early in the morning and boil dry fruits like almonds and pistachios. Adding to the same, Pyarelal will share how the legendary singer used to then add the water extracts from his dry fruits into his special tea. Pyarelal will also reveal that Rafi always carried two big kettles during his recording studio visits, as it was something that made him happy. Recollecting his conversation with the late singer, Pyarelal will say that he had once asked Rafi for his special tea, to which he agreed.

