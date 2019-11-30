Russian Military Cadets Sing Mohammed Rafi's Aye Watan, Netizens Get Goosebumps

A video of the Russian military cadets singing Mohammed Rafi's iconic song Aye Watan has stormed the internet. The patriotic song is from the 1965 movie Shaheed. The 27-second clip has gone viral in no time and people all over are showing their appreciation for the Russian troop.

Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi's Aye Watan

#WATCH Russian military cadets sing- "Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam," song at an event in #Moscow (Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/cjNGZblLeg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

The Russians cadets were seen lip-syncing the famous song at an event in Moscow. Military advisor Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar was also seen making a brief appearance in the video that was shared. The internet hailed the Russian cadets and the video, currently, has over seven thousand likes. The clip has been viewed by over thirty-seven thousand people so far and is being shared rapidly.

The short clip has also got a lot of Indians emotional. Users also commented that the clip made them feel a sense of pride. The song in itself is an emotional patriotic song, which was sung by Mohammed Rafi. Here are some of the comments netizens shared.

