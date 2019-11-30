The Debate
Russian Military Cadets Sing Mohammed Rafi's Aye Watan, Netizens Get Goosebumps

Rest of the World News

Russian military cadets were seen singing the popular patriotic song Aye Watan at an event. The clip was shared on social media and has gone viral.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
russian military cadets

A video of the Russian military cadets singing Mohammed Rafi's iconic song Aye Watan has stormed the internet. The patriotic song is from the 1965 movie Shaheed. The 27-second clip has gone viral in no time and people all over are showing their appreciation for the Russian troop.

Russian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi's Aye Watan

The Russians cadets were seen lip-syncing the famous song at an event in Moscow. Military advisor Brigadier Rajesh Pushkar was also seen making a brief appearance in the video that was shared. The internet hailed the Russian cadets and the video, currently, has over seven thousand likes. The clip has been viewed by over thirty-seven thousand people so far and is being shared rapidly.

The short clip has also got a lot of Indians emotional. Users also commented that the clip made them feel a sense of pride. The song in itself is an emotional patriotic song, which was sung by Mohammed Rafi. Here are some of the comments netizens shared.

Published:
