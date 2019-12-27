Radhika Apte Denies Writing Anurag Kashyap's 'Lust Stories', Says 'it's A Joke'

The year 2019 has been a phenomenal year for Radhika Apte, as the actor’s performances managed to create the necessary stir among the audience. Radhika Apte, who is currently gearing up for her next, Shantaram, recently spilled some beans about Anurag Kashyap giving her writer’s credit for Lust Stories.

Radhika Apte opens up about Anurag Kashyap’s 'joke'

The recent episode of Netflix’s The Brand New show witnessed Radhika Apte spilling some secrets about her much-acclaimed Netflix project, Lust Stories. The actor, who featured in Anurag Kashyap’s segment in the Netflix anthology, was credited as one of the writers of Lust Stories. Revealing the story behind the same on Netflix’s The Brand New Show, Radhika Apte confessed that Anurag Kashyap had given her four monologues to figure out her character, Kalindi from Lust Stories.

However, Radhika Apte could not understand the demands of the character and wrote her own monologue. The actor revealed that her monologue was edited from the show. Despite Radhika’s monologue being chopped at the edit table, Anurag Kashyap sarcastically remarked that he would give her a writer’s credit for her efforts. However, Radhika revealed that she was insistent that her name should not be featured in the credits and even added a clause in her contract about the same.

