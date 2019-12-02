Radhika Apte Was Offered Adult Comedies After Performing A Risqué Scene In Badlapur

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte made her debut in the Hindi fantasy Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! And since then she has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and English language movies. She is one actor who is critically acclaimed for most of her performances in the movies. Her notable works include Sacred Games, Badlapur, Hunterr, Pad Man, Andhadhun, Kabali, and many more.

In a recent interview with a news agency, Radhika Apte opened up about her perspective while accepting movies. She mentioned avoiding projects if she does not agree with the perspective of the filmmaker or the movie. Radhika Apte further added that actors are sometimes slotted randomly and disturbingly.

Radhika Apte, in the same interaction, shared an incident that happened with her. She revealed that she started getting more offers for adult comedies after a scene that she did in the movie Badlapur. In the scene, she is forced to strip by a man who is about to kill her. She also mentioned that many people anticipated that she played the role of a temptress in the movie. Radhika Apte reportedly will not act in any franchise comedy series or adult comedies or any art that does not fit in her view. The actor is also wondering that if rejecting so much work is good for her career.

Professional Front

Radhika Apte was last seen in Ghoul, Sacred Games and Lust Stories. It is speculated that she will be next seen in Raat Akeli Hai. The movie will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. The movie will be helmed by Honey Trehan and is slated to release next year.

