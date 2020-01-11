Raghu Ram-Natalie And More TV Couples Who Made Baby Announcements

When it comes to Indian television there is always some news popping up about the actors, controversies, and anniversaries. An important day in the lives of these actors and entertainers like Raghu Ram, Kapil Sharma, Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava and many more is the day when a special one comes into their family.

Listed below are the top 5 television couples who won the internet with their surprising pregnancy, birth, and adorable baby's name announcements.

Top 5 Television Couples and their special baby announcements

1) Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma got married to Ginni Chatrath and their wedding made some big news. The party was certainly not over when another news piped in of Kapil Sharma's baby and her arrival around December last year. The famous entertainer and host of the show The Kapil Sharma Show took to twitter and shared the news with fans.

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

2) Raghu Ram and Natalie

Raghu Ram and Natalie took over the internet with the announcement of their son. Fans went into a frenzy gushing over the Instagram picture uploaded by Raghu Ram. The caption was as beautiful as the post by Raghu Ram. He shares his experience and love in the post and tells his fans how overwhelmed and grateful he is to the universe for gifting him with a baby boy.

3) Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are another couple who burst the record with the arrival of their baby girl on December 14, 2019. Karan Patel's baby made some huge news as the actor took to his Instagram and shared a cute name and birth announcement. Fans went into a frenzy and gushed over it.

4) Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

Famous celebrity couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali also took over the internet with the announcement of their baby girl. Jay and Mahhi shared a cute and unique video on Instagram, to which fans went crazy. Many more pics were uploaded by the couple post that.

5) Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar

The news went viral with the announcement of Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar's baby boy. The couple were pleased to share the news with fans on social media around December last year. Take a look:

