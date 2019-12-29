Kapil Sharma's Hilarious Reaction On Realising Same Doctor Delivered His Baby & Taimur

It is a known fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur is among the most popular kids of the country. His cute features have made him a favourite among the paparazzi, with every movement of his being tracked and his pictures going viral. That’s probably the reason why Kapil Sharma got excited when he came to know to that his baby will be delivered by the same doctor who brought the star kid into the world.

The team of Good Newwz recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions. The shoot took place just two days after Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl, their first child. Kareena was extremely happy for the couple, congratulating the actor-comedian, by calling his little bundle of joy as beautiful and gorgeous, "Choti si, pyaari si, nanhi si, lovely lovely lovely gorgeous beauty aayi hai aapke ghar mei, Laxmi aayi hai aapke ghar pe yaar," she said.

Kapil then said, “Do you know even the doctor is same?” He added, “The doctor did not tell me. Don’t tell the doctor."

"The other members of the staff, said Taimur was also born here. I said, ‘Oye, hoye’. I was extremely excited,” Kapil reacted with delight.

Akshay joined in, "Same doctor. And both are safe." Kareena then quipped, “But there is no Saif.”

Watch the video: (Kareena’s entry around 7.00 minutes)

Not just the doctor, both Taimur and Kapil’s daughter are both born in December. While Kapil’s daughter was born on December 10, Taimur recently celebrated his third birthday on December 20. Kapil had received congratulatory wishes from the Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has taken an impressive start at the box office. The movie has collected over Rs 35 crore in just two days. The comedy is gearing up for a big figure on Sunday, that might put the weekened total to close to Rs 60 crore.

