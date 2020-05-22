Raghu Ram Saddened After Losing Friend To COVID-19, Expresses Grief In A Long Post

Raghu Ram from Roadies wrote a heartfelt message for his friend who passed away due to the coronavirus. Raghu mentioned that his friend used to work with him and hence losing him feels like a tremendous loss. The actor penned down an emotional note for his friend and poured his heart out trying to cope with the loss.

Also Read | Raghu Ram And Wife Natalie Enjoy 'quarantine Date Night' With Wine & Romantic Music

Raghu Ram's saddened after losing friend to COVID-19, expresses grief in a long post

Raghu Ram pointed out that his friend Abdul was hired as a driver at first. However, he noticed that Abdul had bigger dreams and the potential to achieve them. Later on, as things went by, Abdul managed to become the head of productions in his company. Raghu began the caption by mentioning the demise of Abdul. Further on, he added that the grief he feels cannot be described. Further on, Raghu went on to call Abdul a loving and honest person along with being competent and extremely hardworking.

Also Read | Rannvijay Singha Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman On Their Birthday

Also Read | Maharashtra Fixes Price Cap On Pvt Hospitals Treating COVID-19 Cases

Raghu then goes on to explain how Abdul rose to the top by working in productions for many shows and thus later becoming the head of productions at Monozygotic. Raghu Ram hinted that he was indeed impressed by his journey and lauded his efforts to change his destiny from a driver to a productions head. Raghu further added that Abdul became a person whom everyone would depend on. He mentioned that there was a lot more to achieve. He then added that Abdul and he had many battles to fight side by side and losing him feels like a huge loss. Raghu Ram then expressed that he cannot believe that the coronavirus could extinguish a fire as bright as him. He then went on to say that this is not how he expected things to end. Raghu then bid goodbye to his dear friend and ended the caption by saying “This will never be ok”.

Also Read | 76 More Test Coronavirus Positive In Indore; Tally Up To 2850

Fans of Raghu Ram poured in with condolence messages and supported him at such a time. They even lauded the journey of Abdul and praised him for his determination. The fans even praised Raghu and thanked him for sharing the journey and celebrating the life of Abdul with them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.