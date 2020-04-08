Raghu Ram And Wife Natalie Enjoy 'quarantine Date Night' With Wine & Romantic Music

It seems like people confined to their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown are coming up with new ideas to stay happy and make memories during this time. Be it new workout trends to flaunting their cooking skills, people are coming up with new ideas to survive this lockdown in the best way possible. Recently, Roadies fame Raghu Ram gave his fans a little sneak peek into his lavish date during the lockdown, however, there is more to the story.

Raghu Ram shared an adorable picture with his wife Natalie Di Luccio where the duo is seen striking a pose with wine glasses in their hand. Raghu Ram is seen carrying a casual look while Raghu Ram's wife Natalie Di Luccio decided to ditch makeup. Raghu went on to explain how after doing all the household chores, they managed to make time for each other and enjoy a date night. He also praised his wife Natalie Di Luccio for making everything so magical.

He wrote, “Another #StayHome #DateNight. Put baby to bed, shower, wear going-out clothes, dim the lights, put romantic music on, focus on each other and have the most engaging conversations while slowly sipping on rationed red wine... You still manage to make it all so magical @nataliediluccio! Can't wait for our next one! 🤗❤️". He also shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram story where two wine glasses are kept on the table with a beautiful backdrop of their living room. He wrote on the picture, "date night" and tagged his wife Natalie Di Luccio.

Also Read| Rannvijay Singha meets 'Roadies' guru Raghu Ram's son Rhythm; see pic

Also Read| Raghu Ram says he and wife Natalie 'Proud Parents' of their little boy Rhythm

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio were blessed with a baby boy in January 2020. The duo shared the gnews with their fans by sharing an adorable picture with their son. Raghu Ram also wrote a beautiful poem for his son. He captioned the picture as, "I am Rhythm. I was born at the moment of creation. I permeate the universe. Like light. Like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heartbeat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic. Eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello World! 🤗".

Also Read| Raghu Ram's poem for son describes him as 'cosmic, eternal and more', read the poem here!

Also Read| Raghu Ram-Natalie and more TV couples who made baby announcements

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.