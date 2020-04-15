Rannvijay Singha Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman On Their Birthday

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has forced everyone to stay inside their houses. The government has ordered a complete lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly infection. The virus has also gotten a number of celebrities active on social media.

Rannvijay Singha has been sharing a number of pictures on his social media. The TV star recently shared a post for Roadies ex-judges, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. He also shared a small picture of the three as they smile and pose together on the sets of Roadies. Read more about Rannvijay Singha’s Instagram.

Also Read | Rannvijay Singha Meets 'Roadies' Guru Raghu Ram's Son Rhythm; See Pic'

Also Read | Rannvijay Singha & Ashish Bhatia's 'Hips Don't Lie' Clip Will Make You Miss Splitsvilla 8'

Rannvijay Singha takes opportunity to wish his ex-Roadies co-stars

Rannnvijay Singha shared two pictures with his ex-judges, Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman and captioned his picture with, “Happy birthday brothers @instaraghu @rajivlakshman ! Love you guys and I wish you a very happy,healthy and prosperous year!”.

The three have been extremely close since they started their Roadies journey in 2003. Currently, Rannvijay Singha is still judging the reality TV show but not with the twins. He is currently on the Roadies judging panel along with Neha Dhupia, Prince, Raftaar, and Nikhil Chinappa. He has also been sharing pictures with his current judges on his Instagram. Here are some of his Instagram posts.

Also Read | Rannvijay Singha Has A 'Django Unchained'-inspired Hack For People Defying COVID-19; Watch

Also Read | Rannvijay Singha Wins Over Fans For His Calm Amidst Neha Dhupia Controversy

Also Read | Dino Morea, Rannvijay Singha Attend India Poker Championship In Goa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.