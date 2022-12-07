Raj Anadkat Aka Tapu Says 'will Be Back To Entertain Soon' After Quitting TMKOC

Another member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu, has quit the popular TV show after 5 years. Confirming reports about his exit, Raj shared a statement on social media stating that his association with TMKOC has 'officially ended'. The actor further recalled his 'wonderful journey' on the show and sent best wishes to the cast and crew. Earlier this year, Shailesh Lodha also ended his association with the show. Lodha had been replaced by Sachin Shroff.

Raj Anadkat aka Tapu quits TMKOC after 5 years

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj shared a statement that read, "Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.”

He added, "I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey – The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you. Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘TAPU’ Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time. I wish the team of TMKOC all the very best for the future of the show. I’ll be back to entertain all of you very soon. Keep showering your love and support."

Taking to the comments section, fans mentioned that they would miss seeing him on the show. One user wrote, "Will Genuinely Miss this Tapu..TMKOC got a face and was amazing to see you as a part of the family of TMKOC," while another mentioned,"Will always miss you as tapu."

Raj was roped in for the role of Tapu, Jethalal’s son after Bhavya Gandhi quit the show. Speculations of Raj leaving the show surfaced a few months back, with reports suggesting that he had been absent from the sets.

One of the longest-running TV shows in the country, TMKOC stars Dilip Joshi, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, and more in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMSHAILESHLODHA/ @RAJ_ANADKAT)